Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 13

Basallo is hitting for a .150 BA, .261 OBP and .300 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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