FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles

Samuel Basallo

Baltimore Orioles • #29 C

Samuel Basallo And Orioles Face Diamondbacks On April 13

Samuel Basallo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Basallo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Basallo is hitting for a .150 BA, .261 OBP and .300 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored five runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Samuel Basallo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News