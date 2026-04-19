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Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Yankees On April 19

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .160 BA, .210 OBP and .307 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .517 and he has scored five runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

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