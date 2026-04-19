Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Yankees On April 19

Perez is hitting for a .160 BA, .210 OBP and .307 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .517 and he has scored five runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.29 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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