Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Orioles On April 22

Perez is hitting for a .180 BA, .221 OBP and .315 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored six runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Chris Bassitt (0-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA and seven strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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