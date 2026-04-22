FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Orioles On April 22

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .180 BA, .221 OBP and .315 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .536 and he has scored six runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Chris Bassitt (0-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.19 ERA and seven strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News