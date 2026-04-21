FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Salvador Perez
Kansas City Royals

Salvador Perez

Kansas City Royals • #13 C

Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Orioles On April 21

Salvador Perez and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is hitting for a .176 BA, .220 OBP and .306 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored six runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 6) in his last game against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Salvador Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News