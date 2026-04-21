Salvador Pérez And Royals Play Orioles On April 21

Perez is hitting for a .176 BA, .220 OBP and .306 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4.4% walk rate. His OPS is .526 and he has scored six runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 6) in his last game against the Orioles.

Shane Baz (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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