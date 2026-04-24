Sal Stewart And Reds Face Tigers On April 24

Stewart is hitting for a .297 BA, .389 OBP and .615 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.004, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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