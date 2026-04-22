Sal Stewart And Reds Play Rays On April 22

Stewart is hitting for a .299 BA, .394 OBP and .632 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is 1.026, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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