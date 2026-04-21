Ryan Weiss And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 21
Ryan Weiss will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Weiss has +106 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Weiss is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.