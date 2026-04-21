Ryan Weiss And Astros Square Off Against Guardians On April 21

Weiss is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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