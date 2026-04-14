Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Angels On April 14

Weathers is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw eight innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.