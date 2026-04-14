Ryan Weathers And Yankees Take On Angels On April 14
Ryan Weathers will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Weathers has -136 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Weathers is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he threw eight innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.