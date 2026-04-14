Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On White Sox On April 14

Vilade is hitting for a .143 BA, .200 OBP and .143 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .343 and he has scored no runs. In 15 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Noah Schultz starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

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