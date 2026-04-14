FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On White Sox On April 14

Ryan Vilade and his Tampa Bay Rays will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vilade has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vilade is hitting for a .143 BA, .200 OBP and .143 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .343 and he has scored no runs. In 15 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Noah Schultz starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Vilade

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News