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Ryan Vilade
Tampa Bay Rays

Ryan Vilade

Tampa Bay Rays • #26 RF

Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Brewers On March 30

Ryan Vilade and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, March 30 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Vilade has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Vilade had a .077 BA, .200 OBP and .077 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .277 and he scored one run. In 15 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in no runs. He is back in action for the first time since March 26, when he went 0 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Kyle Harrison takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Vilade

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