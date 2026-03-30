Ryan Vilade And Rays Take On Brewers On March 30

Vilade had a .077 BA, .200 OBP and .077 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .277 and he scored one run. In 15 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in no runs. He is back in action for the first time since March 26, when he went 0 for 3 against the Cardinals.

Kyle Harrison takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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