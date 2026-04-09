Ryan McMahon And Yankees Square Off Against Athletics On April 9
Ryan McMahon and his New York Yankees will face the Athletics at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, April 9 at 1:35 p.m. ET. McMahon has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
McMahon is hitting for a .077 BA, .273 OBP and .077 SLG with a 39.4% strikeout rate and a 21.2% walk rate. His OPS is .350 and he has scored two runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.
The Athletics will send Jeffrey Springs (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.