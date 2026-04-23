Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Padres On April 23
Ryan Feltner will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Feltner has -132 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Feltner is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.