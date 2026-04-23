Ryan Feltner And Rockies Play Padres On April 23

Feltner is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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