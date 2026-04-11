Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 11

Feltner is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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