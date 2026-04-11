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Ryan Feltner
Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner

Colorado Rockies • #18 SP

Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 11

Ryan Feltner will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Feltner has -104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Feltner is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and five strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryan Feltner

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