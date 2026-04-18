Ryan Feltner And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On April 18

Feltner is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.9 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.