Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Rays On April 24

Lewis is hitting for a .205 BA, .340 OBP and .386 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Drew Rasmussen (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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