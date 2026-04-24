Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Rays On April 24
Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Lewis is hitting for a .205 BA, .340 OBP and .386 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Drew Rasmussen (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.75 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.