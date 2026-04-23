Royce Lewis And Twins Take On Mets On April 23
Royce Lewis and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lewis has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Lewis is hitting for a .205 BA, .340 OBP and .386 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored six runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Lewis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.
Christian Scott will take the mound to start for the Mets, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.