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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Phillies On April 19

Ronald Acuna Jr. and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Acuna has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .347 OBP and .370 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored eight runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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