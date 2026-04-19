Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Face Phillies On April 19

Acuna is hitting for a .247 BA, .347 OBP and .370 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored eight runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter (1-0) starts for the Phillies, his third of the season.

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