Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Play Nationals On April 23

Acuna is hitting for a .242 BA, .352 OBP and .352 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 10 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. Acuna has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Cade Cavalli (0-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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