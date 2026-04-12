Ronald Acuna Jr. And Braves Take On Guardians On April 12

Acuna is hitting for a .224 BA, .313 OBP and .362 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored four runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Acuna has recorded two steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.