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Ronald Acuna
Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuna

Atlanta Braves • #13 RF

Ronald Acuna And Braves Square Off Against Royals On March 28

Ronald Acuna and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Truist Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Acuna has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Acuna had a .290 BA, .417 OBP and .518 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate last season. His OPS was .935 and he scored 74 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 42 runs. Acuna recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha will start for the Royals, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ronald Acuna

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