Roman Anthony And Red Sox Take On Yankees On April 21

Anthony is hitting for a .234 BA, .366 OBP and .338 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 11 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. Anthony has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Luis Gil (0-1) makes the start for the Yankees, his third of the season.

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