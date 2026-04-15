Roman Anthony And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 15

Anthony is hitting for a .230 BA, .338 OBP and .361 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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