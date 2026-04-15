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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Square Off Against Twins On April 15

Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, April 15 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Anthony has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .230 BA, .338 OBP and .361 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 12.7% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Twins.

Simeon Woods Richardson makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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