Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Twins On April 13

Anthony is hitting for a .200 BA, .290 OBP and .309 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored seven runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.

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