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Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox • #19 RF

Roman Anthony And Red Sox Play Twins On April 13

Roman Anthony and his Boston Red Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, April 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Anthony has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Anthony is hitting for a .200 BA, .290 OBP and .309 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored seven runs. In 62 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Bailey Ober (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.27 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Roman Anthony

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