Roman Anthony And Red Sox Face Tigers On April 17

Anthony is hitting for a .246 BA, .355 OBP and .369 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 11 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. Anthony has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Casey Mize (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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