Robbie Ray And Giants Play Yankees On March 27

Ray went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.

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