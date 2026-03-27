Robbie Ray And Giants Play Yankees On March 27
Robbie Ray will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park, on Friday, March 27 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Ray has -154 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Ray went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 182 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Yankees averaged 5.2 runs per game last season, with 3.4 extra base hits and 1.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.