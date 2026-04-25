Robbie Ray And Giants Play Marlins On April 25

Ray is 2-3 with a 2.86 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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