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Robbie Ray
San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray

San Francisco Giants • #38 SP

Robbie Ray And Giants Play Marlins On April 25

Robbie Ray will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ray has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Ray is 2-3 with a 2.86 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robbie Ray

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