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Robert Refsnyder
Seattle Mariners

Robert Refsnyder

Seattle Mariners • #30 RF

Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play Guardians On March 28

Rob Refsnyder and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, March 28 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Refsnyder has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Refsnyder had a .269 BA, .354 OBP and .484 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .838 and he scored 29 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 30 runs.

Joey Cantillo starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Robert Refsnyder

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