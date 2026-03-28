Rob Refsnyder And Mariners Play Guardians On March 28

Refsnyder had a .269 BA, .354 OBP and .484 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .838 and he scored 29 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he hit nine home runs and drove in 30 runs.

Joey Cantillo starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.

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