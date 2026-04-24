Riley Greene And Tigers Square Off Against Reds On April 24

Greene is hitting for a .289 BA, .396 OBP and .444 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 15.1% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 17 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Andrew Abbott (0-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.