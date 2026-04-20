Riley Greene And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 20
Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, April 20 at 11:10 a.m. ET. Greene has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Greene is hitting for a .247 BA, .348 OBP and .364 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 13 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Sonny Gray (2-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.