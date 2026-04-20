Riley Greene And Tigers Play Red Sox On April 20

Greene is hitting for a .247 BA, .348 OBP and .364 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 13 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray (2-1) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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