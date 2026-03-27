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Riley Greene
Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene

Detroit Tigers • #31 CF

Riley Greene And Tigers Face Padres On March 27

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Greene has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Greene had a .258 BA, .313 OBP and .493 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .806 and he scored 84 runs. In 655 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 111 runs (7th in MLB). He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Michael King takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Riley Greene

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