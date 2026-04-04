Riley Greene And Tigers Face Cardinals On April 4

Greene is hitting for a .241 BA, .290 OBP and .345 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .635 and he has scored five runs. In 31 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will send Dustin May (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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