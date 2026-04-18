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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .213 BA, .339 OBP and .383 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored seven runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Dean Kremer (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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