Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Orioles On April 18

Hoskins is hitting for a .213 BA, .339 OBP and .383 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored seven runs. In 56 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

The Orioles are sending Dean Kremer (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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