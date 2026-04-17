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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Orioles On April 17

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Friday, April 17 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .205 BA, .327 OBP and .386 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Chris Bassitt (0-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with five strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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