Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Orioles On April 17

Hoskins is hitting for a .205 BA, .327 OBP and .386 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored seven runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Cardinals.

Chris Bassitt (0-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fourth start of the season. He has a 9.00 ERA in 11 2/3 innings pitched, with five strikeouts.

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