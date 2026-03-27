Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Face Mariners On March 27

Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mariners.

George Kirby will start for the Mariners, his first of the season.

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