Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Dodgers On March 31
Rhys Hoskins and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, March 31 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani will start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.