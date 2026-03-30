Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Dodgers On March 30

Hoskins had a .237 BA, .332 OBP and .416 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored 30 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 43 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Roki Sasaki starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.

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