Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 15

Hoskins is hitting for a .209 BA, .320 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored six runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Dustin May gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 9.45 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.