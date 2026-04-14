Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Square Off Against Cardinals On April 14

Hoskins is hitting for a .209 BA, .320 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored six runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.