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Rhys Hoskins
Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins

Cleveland Guardians • #8 1B

Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 25

Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, April 25 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hoskins is hitting for a .213 BA, .351 OBP and .344 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rhys Hoskins

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