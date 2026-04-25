Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Play Blue Jays On April 25

Hoskins is hitting for a .213 BA, .351 OBP and .344 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (1-1) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

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