Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Blue Jays On April 24
Rhys Hoskins and his Cleveland Guardians will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 24 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Hoskins has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hoskins is hitting for a .211 BA, .348 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored nine runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Astros.
Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.