Rhys Hoskins And Guardians Take On Blue Jays On April 24

Hoskins is hitting for a .211 BA, .348 OBP and .351 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored nine runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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