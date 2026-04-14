Reid Detmers And Angels Face Yankees On April 14

Detmers is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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