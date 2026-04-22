Rece Hinds And Reds Square Off Against Rays On April 22

Hinds is hitting for a .125 BA, .185 OBP and .208 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .394 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.