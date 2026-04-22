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Rece Hinds
Cincinnati Reds

Rece Hinds

Cincinnati Reds • #57 RF

Rece Hinds And Reds Square Off Against Rays On April 22

Rece Hinds and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Hinds is hitting for a .125 BA, .185 OBP and .208 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .394 and he has scored two runs. In 27 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Nick Martinez (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rece Hinds

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