Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Mariners On April 15

Vasquez is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.