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Randy Vasquez
San Diego Padres

Randy Vasquez

San Diego Padres • #98 RP

Randy Vasquez And Padres Face Mariners On April 15

Randy Vasquez will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Vasquez has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vasquez is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Vasquez

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