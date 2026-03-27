Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27

Arozarena had a .238 BA, .334 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 95 runs. In 709 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs. Arozarena recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams will start for the Guardians, his first this season.

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