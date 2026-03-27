Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Guardians On March 27
Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, March 27 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Arozarena had a .238 BA, .334 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 95 runs. In 709 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs. Arozarena recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.
Gavin Williams will start for the Guardians, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.