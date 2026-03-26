Randy Arozarena And Mariners Play Guardians On March 26
Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, March 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Arozarena had a .238 BA, .334 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .760 and he scored 95 runs. In 709 plate appearances, he hit 27 home runs and drove in 76 runs. Arozarena recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts.
Tanner Bibee will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.