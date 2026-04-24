Randy Arozarena And Mariners Take On Cardinals On April 24

Arozarena is hitting for a .290 BA, .385 OBP and .419 SLG with an 18.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 18 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. Arozarena has recorded six steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Andre Pallante gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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