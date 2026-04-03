FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Randy Arozarena
Seattle Mariners

Randy Arozarena

Seattle Mariners • #56 LF

Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Angels On April 3

Randy Arozarena and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, April 3 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Arozarena has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arozarena is hitting for a .250 BA, .400 OBP and .375 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored seven runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Arozarena has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Reid Detmers (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Randy Arozarena

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News