Randy Arozarena And Mariners Face Angels On April 3

Arozarena is hitting for a .250 BA, .400 OBP and .375 SLG with a 10% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is .775 and he has scored seven runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Arozarena has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Reid Detmers (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his second start this season.

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