Ramon Laureano And Padres Face Rockies On April 22

Laureano is hitting for a .259 BA, .315 OBP and .481 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 12 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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