Ramon Laureano And Padres Take On Rockies On April 11

Laureano is hitting for a .245 BA, .288 OBP and .408 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored five runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will send Ryan Feltner (1-0) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.