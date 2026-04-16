Ramon Laureano And Padres Play Mariners On April 16

Laureano is hitting for a .292 BA, .352 OBP and .569 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .921 and he has scored 12 runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Laureano has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.92 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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